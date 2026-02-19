Iowa Star Guard Named to Naismith Trophy Late-Season Team

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz is having a fantastic season. For anyone who’s watched even just one Iowa men’s basketball game this season, Stirtz’s play probably jumped off the screen. It’s been his efforts and his scoring that have elevated the Hawkeyes back into the NCAA Tournament conversation for the first time in two seasons.

As a result, national praise has been showered upon Stirtz, with the most recent accolade being quite momentous. Stirtz was named to the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team. If that sounds like a complicated mouthful, let’s put it into simpler terms: Bennett Stirtz is one of the best players in college basketball. No ifs, ands or buts.

Stirtz has also been named to the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10.

Through 26 games so far this season, Stirtz has averaged 20.5 points per game. He’s shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. His recent performances have illustrated his prowess, too. In the Hawkeyes’ upset victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Feb. 17, Stirtz put up 25 points. In a tough loss to Maryland on Feb. 11, Stirtz was the team’s only consistent offense — he had 32 points while the rest of the Hawkeyes managed just 45. The same applied to a 76-70 victory over Northwestern on Feb. 8. Stirtz put up 36 points, almost as much as the rest of the team combined.

Stirtz Taking Center Stage Alongside Other Star Players

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots the basketball as Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort (21) and Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) defend Feb. 17, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several other impressive names make up the Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team. Star Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is on the list, as well as future top-10 picks Duke’s Cameron Boozer, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson. Other notable names include Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Texas Tech’s JT Toppin and Arizona’s Brayden Burries.

Stirtz is one of seven players from the Big Ten on the list. Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort, Purdue guard Braden Smith, Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton and Illinois guard Keaton Wagler are the other Big Ten players who share the list with Stirtz.

What’s Next for Stirtz and Iowa Men’s Basketball?

The Hawkeyes will look to continue improving their tournament resume when they face No. 24 Wisconsin on Feb. 22. They’ll then battle Ohio State on Feb. 25 and Penn State on Feb. 28. Games against No. 1 Michigan and No. 9 Nebraska conclude the regular season on March 5 and March 8, respectively.

