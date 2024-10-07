Former Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Speaks About Handling the Spotlight
Iowa Hawkeyes all-time great Caitlin Clark is fresh off of a very successful rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.
Despite having very little break between the end of her final season with Iowa and the start of her rookie season with the Fever, she managed it well.
When everything was said and done, Clark ended up shattering a ton of WNBA records and winning the prestigious Rookie of the Year award. To say that her first season as a professional was a success would be a massive understatement.
Even though she played up to expectations and led Indiana to the playoffs, Clark received an unprecedented amount of negativey and criticism throughout the year. She was under more of a spotlight than almost any other rookie in any sport has ever faced.
Following her rookie year, Clark opened up and spoke out about handling the massive spotlight that has been placed on her.
"It's like everybody's always watching your every move, no matter what you're doing. The best thing that I've tried to live by is to just be the same person, whether I'm leaving my apartment every single day or whether I'm here sitting in front of all of you. I've tried to approach it in the same exact manner that I can and treat everybody with the same amount of respect."
Thankfully, she's now getting a much-deserved break in the WNBA offseason. The break will serve her well just as much mentally as it will physically.
Despite everything that was thrown at her throughout the season, Clark maintained the high road. She never allowed herself to fire back or drop down to the level of some of the haters.
That has been something that has separated Clark from others throughout her career. She handles herself with maturity far beyond her years. Fans absolutely adore her for that trait.
Now, she's enjoying some golfing and still working hard to get ready for next season. Clark is chasing greatness and she embraces the journey.
All Hawkeyes fans could not be more proud of Clark for how she played and acted in her first WNBA season. The Fever look to be a team on the rise and could be a potential championship contender in the near future.
Hopefully, Clark has a relaxing offseason as she prepares to get back in the limelight for her second WNBA campaign.