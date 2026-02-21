Iowa's Two Keys to Victory vs. Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes have just three regular season games remaining and one just so happens to be against the No. 6 team in the nation.

Michigan sits at 22-4 (13-2) while Iowa enters this one 21-5 (12-3). Looking at their B1G records, this is a game that has a significant impact on the tournament seeding.

Iowa knows if they win out, they'll be locked into the No. 2 seed, which is a great place to be in. Securing a double-bye in the B1G tournament is really all that matters at this point, though who knows if they could get up to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well.

This is by far Iowa's most difficult game remaining, and it's not even close. Michigan is as rock-solid as it gets, but now it's up to the Hawkeyes to show they still belong in the Top 10.

1. Avoid a Shootout at All Costs

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ava Heiden (5) beats USC Trojans forward Vivian Iwuchukwu (0) to a rebound in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The absolute last thing Iowa wants to do is get into a shootout with this Wolverines squad. It doesn't seem real, but Michigan is averaging 86.6 points per game. That total is good for fifth in the country as they trail Oklahoma, South Carolina, UConn and LSU.

No one is touching LSU's 95 points per game, but it's incredibly notable that Michigan is averaging 0.5 points per game higher than No. 2 UCLA. The Bruins are the only undefeated team remaining in the B1G, and Michigan just lost to them, 69-66, on Feb. 8.

Iowa's game against UCLA wasn't that pretty, though the Bruins did everything in their power to make it a defensive affair. The Hawkeyes have plenty of experience against ranked opponents, but head coach Jan Jensen may want to ask Ben McCollum how the men's squad held No. 9 Nebraska to just 52 points a few days ago.

2. Iowa's Underclassmen Must Outperform Michigan's

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow (1) shoots the ball against Minnesota guard Makena Christian (35) on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As simple as it sounds, Michigan's three leading scorers are all sophomores. Iowa, especially if Hannah Stuelke will be out, could be tasked with heavily relying on their freshman and sophomores once again.

While that may have worked at Purdue, Michigan is an entirely different animal. It's not like they have a ton of experienced seniors who are helping lead the charge, but it's clear their young stars are on a different level.

Should Stuelke miss her second straight game, Journey Houston will once again get the start. Addie Deal will continue to come off the bench, as Taylor Stremlow has done her part in leading this team to victories as a starter. Between those three and Ava Heiden, Iowa knows they have the talent, it just comes down to taking care of business.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!