Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Illinois

Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) and fans celebrate during Thursday's win over Minnesota. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Illinois.

Game facts

Time and place — 12:01 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — FS1 (Wayne Randazzo, play-by-play; Nick Bahe, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 15-6 (6-4 Big Ten), Illinois 16-5 (8-2)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 and Illinois is No. 19 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Series — Illinois leads, 85-75. Iowa has won the last four games in the series.

Lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 15 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 7.2 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.3 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.2 ppg.)

Illinois — Giorgi Bezhanishvili (F, 6-9, Soph., 8.3 ppg.), Kofi Cockburn (C, 7-0, Fr., 14.4 ppg.), Ayo Dosunmu (G, 6-5, Soph., 16 ppg.), Trent Frazier (G, 6-2, Jr., 9.9 ppg.), Da'Monte Williams (G, 6-3, Jr., 2.2 ppg.)

Fast facts

• Iowa's last four wins against the Illini have come on four different courts — Champaign and Iowa City in the regular season, New York and Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament.

• Illinois has won seven consecutive games, the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

• This is the fifth game in a seven-game stretch in which the Hawkeyes have played a ranked team.

What to watch

The Hawkeyes are back home after having their five-game winning streak snapped, and they'll need to knock off the Big Ten leaders to stay in the conference race.

Garza gets another battle against a great Big Ten big man, and he'll have to stay out of the foul trouble he ran into against Maryland in Thursday's 82-72 loss.

The other good battle will be between Wieskamp and Dosunmu, two players who have been difficult matchups for defenses all season.

