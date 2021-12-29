Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Iowa-Illinois Game Postponed
    Publish date:

    Iowa-Illinois Game Postponed

    B1G Will Try to Reschedule Sunday's Contest
    Author:

    (L-R) Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    B1G Will Try to Reschedule Sunday's Contest

    IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, has been postponed out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program.

    The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Illinois and Iowa Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines.

    This game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

    The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Thursday, Jan. 6 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network. 

