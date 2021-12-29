Iowa-Illinois Game Postponed

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Illinois on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, has been postponed out of abundance of caution due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Illini basketball program.

The decision was made as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference, Illinois and Iowa Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines.

This game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Thursday, Jan. 6 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.