Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Indiana

Breaking down Thursday's men's basketball game between Iowa and Indiana.

Game facts

Time and place — 7:07 p.m. (CST), Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

TV — BTN (Dave Revsine, play-by-play; Shon Morris, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 17-7 (8-5 Big Ten), Indiana 15-8 (5-7)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 17 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 21 in the Associated Press poll.

Series — Indiana leads, 103-77

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 14.8 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23.2 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6 ppg.)

Indiana — Trayce Jackson-Davis (F, 6-9, Fr., 13.8 ppg.), Justin Smith (F, 6-7, Jr., 11.3 ppg.), Joey Brunk (C, 6-11, Jr., 8 ppg.), Aljami Durham (G, 6-5, Jr., 9.7 ppg.), Rob Phinisee (G, 6-1, Soph., 7 ppg.)

The lines

Spread — Indiana -2

Over/under — 148

Moneyline — Indiana -145, Iowa +125

The analytics

NET — Iowa 26, Indiana 64

Sagarin — Iowa 24, Indiana 51

KenPom — Iowa 18 (Adjusted offense, 3; adjusted defense, 109), Indiana 44 (Adjusted offense, 54; adjusted defense, 57)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes begin a stretch of three out of the next four games on the road, and it starts in Assembly Hall against an enigmatic Indiana team.

The Hoosiers are usually good at home, but flopped last Saturday against Purdue on an emotional day that included the return of former coach Bob Knight.

Jackson-Davis has had an impressive freshman season, averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. He'll be a difficult cover for Iowa's frontcourt.

Wieskamp is coming off the best game of his career, a 30-point night against Nebraska on Saturday. He has struggled at times on the road this season, so it will be important to get home going early.

The Hawkeyes are hanging around at the top of the Big Ten, but in this current stretch can't afford to stumble with everyone packed in behind them. It's a crucial weekend, and they want a good start to it with this game.