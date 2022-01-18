Iowa-IU Women's Game Postponed

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 23 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Indiana program.

Both programs will actively work with the Big Ten Conference to find a rescheduled date to play the game.

Per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines, this game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process with both schools. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Fans in possession of tickets for Sunday’s game should hold on to them. If a replacement opponent is found, these tickets will be good for a replacement game Sunday. If no replacement game is found, these tickets will be good for a possible make-up game with Indiana. If there is a replacement game Sunday, season ticket holders will automatically be issued new tickets for a possible make-up date with Indiana.

The Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday, Jan. 20 to take on the Minnesota Gophers inside Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.