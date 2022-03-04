Observations: Hawkeyes Keep Rolling

Observations from Iowa’s 82-71 win over Michigan:

HANGING ON

There is a different pressure in March, and perhaps the biggest pressure comes in shutting down opposing scoring runs. Let the momentum get away, and never get it back, is something that ends your season in a one-and-done tournament format.

The Hawkeyes did that in a road game against a Michigan team that was just a couple of days off a big home win over Michigan State.

Iowa led by as much as 19 points early in the second half, but the Wolverines, who shot 64.3 percent in the second half, got to within seven twice in the final three minutes. But the Hawkeyes never let them get any closer.

Iowa shot 44.4 percent in the second half, but came up with big shots late.

Kris Murray delivered a 3-pointer with 2:29 left to push the lead to 10, then had a layup with 49 seconds left to give Iowa a 78-69 lead.

And, as well as Michigan shot the ball in the second half, the Wolverines scored just two points in the final 2:09.

That kind of finish is something that pays dividends this late in the season.

KEEGAN…

Iowa’s Keegan Murray struggled at times in the first game against Michigan back in mid-February, but was unstoppable in this game.

Murray finished with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He made all four of his 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

Again, in March, you need your best players, and Murray is closing strong.

…AND KRIS

Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin brother, was just as effective.

He had 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and also contributed six rebounds and two steals.

The confidence he has coming off the bench has made him so crucial in late-game situations.

BOHANNON’S BIG SHOTS

Jordan Bohannon is closing his career with a flourish. He had 19 points, hitting 5-of-7 3-pointers.

The move of Bohannon back to point guard has opened up this offense. It’s given him a bigger part of the offense, and it’s helped Tony Perkins, who has moved into the starting lineup.

Perkins had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

A FRIDAY IN INDY?

Iowa moved to 12-7 in the Big Ten, staying in a tie for fourth place heading into the final weekend of the season.

If the season ended now, the Hawkeyes would get a double-bye in the conference tournament, meaning they wouldn’t have to play until Friday in Indianapolis.

But there was more that came from this game.

At worst, the Hawkeyes will finish 12-8 in Big Ten play, which, in a difficult conference, will look good to the NCAA tournament selection committee.

It’s also a Quadrant 1 road win, something that will look good on the resumé.

The Hawkeyes also beat Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State in the same season for the first time since 2006, when they ended up winning the Big Ten tournament.