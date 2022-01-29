Hawkeyes Prevail in Overtime

EVANSTON, Ill. – No. 23/24 University of Iowa women’s basketball defeated Northwestern, 72-67, in overtime. Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her 10th season and 20th career double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds and senior Monika Czinano scored 24 points and pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds to record her first season and second career double-double.

“We did a great job rebounding tonight, Monika had 16 rebounds, which is her high for the year. That is a good Northwestern team,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “Veronica Burton was outstanding, but I think Gabbie and Tomi did a great job defending her and trying to make her life miserable because you have to. She is such a good player

The Hawkeyes trailed the Wildcats for the majority of the first quarter, until junior Gabbie Marshall made a 3-pointer to tie the game at nine. Iowa out rebounded Northwestern, 14-9, in the first and pulled down five offensive boards

Northwestern led the whole second quarter, but Iowa stayed within single digits to go into half trailing, 31-28. Clark and Czinano contributed to 13 of Iowa’s 17 points. The duo were the only Hawkeyes to score in the third quarter with Clark scoring seven points and Czinano, keeping the game within five points going into the fourth.

Senior Tomi Taiwo would sink a 3-pointer to bring Iowa within two in the beginning of the fourth. Czinano would follow with a layup to tie the game at 48. The score was tied five times in the fourth quarter with three lead changes. Northwestern went on a 4-point scoring run to tie the game at 61, taking it to overtime.

Iowa went on a 7-0 run in overtime to run away with a, 72-67, victory over Northwestern.

NOTES

· The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Northwestern, 70-67, in overtime inside Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois – the first overtime win for the Hawkeyes since Iowa defeated No. 12/14 Indiana, 91-85, on Jan. 12, 2020.

· Sophomore Caitlin Clark become the first Division I women’s basketball player to register 250 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in a single month over the last 20 years. She is the first Division I basketball player (male or female) with those stats since UConn’s Kemba Walker did in March 2011.

· Senior Monika Czinano registered her second career double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Clark registered her 10th season and 20th career double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

· Every Hawkeye that played pulled down at least one rebound with Czinano (16), Clark (11) and redshirt junior Kate Martin (9) led the squad.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 31 to host No. 22/19 Ohio State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the gold game. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. (CT) and will air live on ESPN2. Tickets can be purchased at HawkeyeSports.com.