Iowa Lands Georgia Guard Transfer as Offseason Moves Pay Off

Though the offseason is just beginning, the Iowa Hawkeyes have already landed a major recruit from the transfer portal. Dani Carnegie, a first-team all-SEC guard, announced her transfer from Georgia to Iowa for her junior year on social media.

ESPN ranked Carnegie as the sixth-best player to enter the transfer portal this season. She is one of nine Georgia players to do so after the team parted ways with head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.



Last season, Carnegie averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32 games. Georgia was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by Virginia, the same team that would topple the No. 2 Hawkeyes during the round of 32.

This production is a clear improvement from her freshman season at Georgia Tech, where she averaged 12.8 points (though played an average of 13 fewer minutes per game).



If Carnegie's production continues to improve, she would be a massive asset for the Hawkeyes, especially given her two remaining years of eligibility.

Adding Carnegie strengthens Iowa's already impressive young core. Returners like Ava Heiden and Chit-Chat Wright (who Carnegie played with at Georgia Tech) both have multiple years of eligibility remaining and will continue to build off their 2025 seasons.



Exiting March Madness in the second round as a two-seed isn't the result anyone expected for the Hawkeyes. While several players, including freshman standout Addie Deal, have entered the transfer portal, it's obvious that head coach Jan Jensen has moved her focus to building a killer roster for 2026.

Iowa Building Impressive 2026 Roster

In addition to nabbing Carnegie in the transfer portal, Iowa also secured a commitment from five-star forward McKenna Woliczko. Since committing to the Hawkeyes, Woliczko has joined Jensen in her recruitment efforts by encouraging her Team USA teammates to consider the program.



While these additions are impressive, departing seniors are leaving some massive shoes to fill. Hannah Stuelke, Taylor McCabe, Kylie Feuerbach, and Jada Gyamfi are all out of eligibility, and replacing them will not be easy.

However, there's still plenty of top players available in the portal, including Iowa State's Audi Crooks and Addy Brown, who could emerge as key players for the Hawkeyes.



Despite an early tournament exit, it's clear Jensen is an effective recruiter. Woliczko has not backed down from her excitement about the team, and adding Carnegie has made one message clear: don't count Iowa out next season.