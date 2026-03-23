Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras Shared Sweet Moment With His Mom After Game-Winning Shot
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After Florida’s Isaiah Brown made one of two free throws with eight seconds left to give the Gators a two-point lead, the No. 9 Iowa squad knew they needed a playmaker to deliver a game-winning shot. With four seconds left in the game, Hawkeyes star Alvaro Folgueiras shot from beyond the arc as Iowa fans held their breath. Swish. The Hawkeyes fans in attendance went wild.
Folgueiras’s shot was enough to secure the win for his Hawkeyes as Florida failed to answer with a basket of their own. Down go the reigning champions, while the Hawkeyes are making their first visit to the Sweet 16 since 1999.
So, how did Folgueiras celebrate his huge three-pointer? By running to the stands after the buzzer to give his mom a giant hug. The mother and son embraced for seconds as he tried to digest what just happened on the basketball court. He became a March Madness hero for his team.
The Spanish player lost his dad at age nine, and he always points to the sky after making a three-pointer. He kept the tradition going after his game-winner on Sunday night. In an on-court interview with TBS after the game, Folgueiras explained how much his mother means to him after all they’ve been through together.
“It’s really special,” Folgueiras said. “We went through a lot of moments in the season, and I’ve been [through] a lot of moments in my life. My mom is there after fighting for me her whole life. March is for the dreamers, and there’s no better dreamers than us.”
It’s even more special knowing that this is only the third time Folgueiras’s mother has been able to watch him play college basketball, via the Des Moines Register. Before the NCAA tournament, he hadn’t seen his mom since August. His mom got to watch her son blossom into a March Madness hero in person. Cue the tears.
Iowa will go on to face No. 4 Nebraska in the Sweet 16 next weekend. Nebraska knocked off Vanderbilt after they just barely failed to complete a buzzer beater on Saturday.
Nine seeds who upset one seeds in the NCAA tournament
As a No. 9 seed, Iowa was seen as a major underdog to No. 1 Florida. Yet, the Hawkeyes became just the ninth No. 9 seed to upset a No. 1 in NCAA tournament history since 1979 when seeding began. Here’s a look at every ninth seed to upset a top seed.
Year
No. 9 Seed
No. 1 Seed
1979
Pennsylvania
UNC
1981
Saint Joseph’s
DePaul
1992
UTEP
Kansas
1994
Boston College
UNC
2004
UAB
Kentucky
2010
Northern Iowa
Kansas
2013
Wichita State
Gonzaga
2018
Florida State
Xavier
2026
Iowa
Florida
Florida isn’t the first reigning championship team to be upset by a ninth seed the following year. North Carolina won the 1993 title, then lost to Boston College the following year.
Iowa NCAA tournament results in last 10 years
Since the 2015–16 season, the Hawkeyes made the NCAA tournament six times, including this year. Here’s how they fared in each of those appearances.
Year
Round
Seed
Result
2016
Second Round
7
Lost to Villanova
2019
Second Round
10
Lost to Tennessee
2021
Second Round
2
Lost to Oregon
2022
First Round
5
Lost to Richmond
2023
First Round
8
Lost to Auburn
2026
TBD
9
TBD
The Hawkeyes’ best finish in the modern era came in 1980 when they reached the Final Four before losing to Louisville. Iowa made the Elite Eight once since then in 1987. The Hawkeyes did play in the NCAA final in 1956, losing to San Francisco.
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Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University.