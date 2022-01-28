Hawkeyes Get Another Shot at Northwestern

THE SETTING

The No. 23/24 University of Iowa women’s basketball takes on Northwestern inside Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Friday, Jan. 28. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G+.

Friday’s matchup marks the 76th meeting between the two teams. The Hawkeyes lead the series 57-18 and have won 11 of the last 15 matchups. Northwestern has won the last three meetings, including Iowa’s only Big Ten loss this season.

Northwestern is 11-7 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five games since they defeated Iowa, 77-69, on Jan. 6.

ON THE AIR

Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Rob Brooks (play-by-play) and Jamie Cavey Lang (color) call the action. Brooks is in his sixth year as the play-by-play announcer for the Iowa women’s basketball team. He has been Iowa football’s sideline reporter since 2004. Brooks has called seven different Iowa sports on radio or television. Lang is in her sixth year as Iowa’s color commentator. She lettered at Iowa from 2002-05. Lang finished her Hawkeye career with 1,265 points and 506 rebounds. She was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

TV:

Friday’s contest will stream live on B1G+.

PROGRAM QUICK HITS