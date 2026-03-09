Iowa March Madness Tournament Projection: What Seed Will Hawkeyes Get?

While they may have been embarrassed in the B1G Championship game, there was little to no chance the Iowa Hawkeyes were going to land a No. 1 seed anyways.

The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner as Hawkeyes fans must sit back for a week and process their abysmal loss to UCLA.

The Bruins are the top team in the conference for a reason, and there's nothing wrong with losing to the No. 2 team in the nation.

That said, Iowa can't let it happen again. Having just lost their sixth game of the season, second year head coach Jan Jensen knows this squad's next loss will be their last.

Iowa in Strong Position to be Top No. 2 Seed

ESPN's latest WBB bracketology has Iowa as the top #2 seed in the same region as #1 seed Texas and this draw. pic.twitter.com/N9TG1etFY3 — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 8, 2026

There's a 99% chance Iowa will secure the No. 2 seed come Selection Sunday on March 15. There was a slight window for them to increase that to a No. 1 seed, though it would've taken a win over UCLA and some help from a few other teams in separate conferences.

Regardless, Iowa is in a great spot as a No. 2 seed. They would love to be in the same region as the lowest No. 1 seed which many speculate will be Texas. The Longhorns would at least give Iowa a chance at making the final four as they wouldn't have to run through UConn or UCLA, two teams that are a combined 3-0 against Iowa this season, in convincing fashion, no less.

Another benefit of being a No. 2 seed is the fact Iowa will get to host their first two tournament games. Unlike the men's tournament, the first and second round is hosted by the top seeded team in that respective bracket. Iowa, as a No. 2 seed, would get to play potentially two more games at Carver before advancing to the Sweet 16 where all bets are off.

No. 1 is Out of Reach, No. 3 is Far Too Low

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) celebrates after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Hawkeyes fans weren't happy with AP voters who placed Michigan at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 9. Iowa had just taken care of business against Michigan, so it was confusing as to why the head to head didn't matter.

If there was ever any doubt, Iowa beat Michigan a second time and both of which left no doubt as to who the better team was. Iowa's win over the Wolverines in the semi-finals may have knocked them to a No. 3 seed, but there's no world where anyone can justify dropping Iowa to No. 3 after losing to this UCLA squad.

