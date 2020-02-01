HawkeyeMaven
Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan

Iowa's Logan Cook (right) gets a rebound in Thursday's game at Penn State. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Michigan.

Game facts

Time and place — 11 a.m. (CST), Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV — BTN (Chris Vosters, play-by-play; Vera Jones, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 18-3 (9-1 Big Ten), Michigan 13-7 (4-5)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press poll and No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 50-18.

Lineups

Iowa — McKenna Warnock (F, 6-1, Fr., 8 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 7 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.9 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.5 ppg.)

Michigan — Naz Hillmon (F, 6-2, Soph., 16.7 ppg.), Hailey Brown (F, 6-1, Jr., 8 ppg.), Amy Silk (G, 6-0, Soph., 10.9 ppg.), Danielle Rauch (G, 5-8, Soph., 1.3 ppg.), Akienreh Johnson (G, 6-0, Sr., 10 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes haven't had much of a problem on the road in Big Ten play — they've won four consecutive games — which is one of the reasons why they lead the conference.

They would prefer to keep that streak going in an arena where they've struggled recently in a three-game losing streak.

It would be good for Iowa to get center Monika Czinano back from an ankle injury, but the offense hasn't missed a beat with Warnock getting more minutes.

Comments

