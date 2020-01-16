Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Breaking down Thursday's game between Iowa and Minnesota.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV — BTN-Plus (online only)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 13-3 (4-1 Big Ten), Minnesota 11-5 (1-4)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 10, Minnesota 56

Series — Iowa leads, 51-27.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 14.9 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 17.3 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.9 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.8 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.9 ppg.)

Minnesota — Klarke Sconiers (C, 6-2, Fr., 4 ppg.), Sara Scalia (G, 5-10, Fr., 10.7 ppg.) Jasmine Brunton (G, 5-8, Sr., 8.6 ppg.), Masha Adashchyk (G, 5-11, Sr., 3.5 ppg.), Gadiva Hubbard (G, 5-9, Jr., 11.8 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes have been thriving at home — they're 9-0 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and have won 30 consecutive games there. But they're not bad on the road, going 2-2 this season with wins at Iowa State and Northwestern.

This would be a good road win to get. The Gophers have struggled in Big Ten play, and are without leading scorer Destiny Pitts, who is suspended indefinitely.

Iowa moved into the national rankings with last week's home wins over Maryland and Indiana. The Hawkeyes would like to keep that momentum going.