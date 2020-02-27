HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts during last Saturday's win over Penn State. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Thursday's women's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota.

Game facts

Time and place — 6:30 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (online)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 22-5 (13-3 Big Ten), Minnesota 15-12 (5-11)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Series — Iowa leads 52-27.

Earlier this season — Iowa won, 76-75, on Jan. 16 in Minneapolis.

The lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 6.8 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.7 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.3 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.4 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.5 ppg.)

Minnesota — Taiye Bello (F, 6-2, Sr., 12 ppg.), Jasmine Powell (G, 5-6, Fr., 12 ppg.), Sara Scalia (G, 5-10, Fr., 11 ppg.), Jasmine Brunson (G, 5-8, Sr., 9.3 ppg.), Gadiva Hubbard (G, 5-9, Jr., 10.9 ppg.)

What to watch

It's the last regular-season home game for the Hawkeyes and their seniors, but they're hoping for more games as a host for the NCAA tournament.

"I think that's definitely motivation," Meyer said.

The Hawkeyes have already locked up a double-bye for next week's Big Ten tournament, and are only a game out of first place with two to play.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said it's a long shot that both Maryland and Northwestern, the two teams ahead of the Hawkeyes, lose in this final week, so this is about closing the regular season strong and hoping someone can help out.

Minnesota is a young team, starting two freshmen, and it shows in the Gophers' record. But Bluder knows just how difficult of a matchup this is, considering the first game between the two teams in January.

The Gophers have lost their last four games, and Iowa has a 35-game home winning streak, the second-best active streak among NCAA Division I teams.

Iowa's seniors hope to be back at Carver-Hawkeye for the NCAA tournament. Winning this game helps that cause.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ollinger's Career Has Been Built From Various Roles

Senior forward finds a home in Iowa's lineup.

John Bohnenkamp

The Takeaways: Better At The Breslin, But It's Not Good Enough

Hawkeyes had their chances, but couldn't stop Spartans.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Offensive Evolution Has Changed Hawkeyes' Look

Focus on the guards has kept Iowa at the top of the Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

Lugo Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Iowa 149-pounder named conference's wrestler of the week.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Hawkeyes, Spartans are in a second-place tie in Big Ten.

John Bohnenkamp

Bracketology: Hawkeyes All Over The Place

Iowa is anywhere from a 4 to a 7 in the latest projections.

John Bohnenkamp

It's Still Wait-And-See On Fredrick

Iowa guard has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Are In The Middle For A Wild Two Weeks

Big Ten race is jammed at the top, and Iowa is part of the knot.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Some Wins and Losses Begin To Fade

Victory at Iowa State is now a Quad-2 win for the Hawkeyes.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Brands On DeSanto And Young

Iowa coach talks about two crucial matches in dual win over Oklahoma State.

John Bohnenkamp