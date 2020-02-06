Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Breaking down Thursday's game between Iowa and Nebraska.

Game facts

Time and place — 6:30 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (Online only)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 18-4 (9-2 Big Ten), Nebraska 15-7 (5-6)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Nebraska leads, 15-14.

Earlier this season — Nebraska won, 78-69, on Dec. 28 in Lincoln, Neb.

The lineups

Iowa — McKenna Warnock (F, 6-1, Fr., 7.7 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 7.1 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.7 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.9 ppg.)

Nebraska — Nicea Eliely (F, 6-1, Sr., 9.1 ppg.), Kate Cain (C, 6-5, Jr., 9.2 ppg.), Ashtyn Veerbeek (F, 6-2, Soph., 7.9 ppg.), Hannah Whitish (G, 5-9, Sr., 9.4 ppg.), Sam Haiby (G, 5-9, Soph., 11 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes had their nine-game winning streak snapped in the 78-63 loss at Michigan on Sunday. They'll have to bounce back at home against the team that handed them their other Big Ten loss this season.

Iowa is more comfortable at home — there's a 32-game Carver-Hawkeye winning streak on the line. With two road games coming up next week against Purdue and Maryland, the Hawkeyes can't afford a home slip-up.

It would help if the Hawkeyes can get more minutes out of center Monika Czinano, who is recovering from an ankle injury.