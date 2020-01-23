HawkeyeMaven
Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) makes a pass during a game against Maryland this season. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Thursday's game between Iowa and Ohio State.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Lisa Byington, play-by-play; Brenda VanLengen, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 15-3 (6-1 Big Ten), Ohio State 11-7 (4-3)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and No. 21 in the USA Today/WBCA coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa 6, Ohio State 28

Series — Ohio State leads, 35-33.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.9 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.2 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.4 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.7 ppg.)

Ohio State — Dorka Juhasz (F, 6-4, Soph., 12.5 ppg.), Aaliyah Patty (F, 6-3, Soph., 7.3 ppg.), Madison Greene (G, 5-8, Fr., 6.9 ppg.), Jacy Sheldon (G, 5-10, Fr., 8.4 ppg.), Braxtin Miller (G, 5-10, Jr., 6.7 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes come home for a big weekend and in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes, though, aren't a pushover. They're a tall, physical team that could give the Hawkeyes some size issues.

Iowa has a 30-game home winning streak. The Hawkeyes would like to add to that this weekend.

