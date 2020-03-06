Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Ohio State

Breaking down Friday's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal between Iowa and Ohio State.

Game facts

Time and place — 7:45 p.m. (CST), Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 23-6, Ohio State 19-11

Rankings — Iowa is No. 19 in the Associated Press poll and No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Seeding — Iowa is the 3 seed, Ohio State is the 6 seed

Series — Ohio State leads 35-34.

Earlier this season — Iowa won, 77-68, on Jan. 23 in Iowa City

Lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 6.5 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 16.1 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.2 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.4 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.5 ppg.)

Ohio State — Dorka Juhasz (F, 6-4, Soph., 13.3 ppg.), Aaliyah Patty (F, 6-3, Soph., 7.7 ppg.), Madison Greene (G, 5-8, Fr., 7.3 ppg.), Jacy Sheldon (G, 5-10, Fr., 9.2 ppg.), Braxtin Miller (G, 5-10, Jr., 7.8 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes, a surprise contender for the Big Ten regular-season title all season, missed a chance at part of the crown with late losses to Maryland and Rutgers.

Now they get a chance to defend the tournament title last year's team won, and there are a lot of key parts from that team back.

"The experience of the people who were here last year has to speak volumes," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "I think they need to convey to their younger (teammates) exactly what the atmosphere is like, what the added pressures are like, what the short shoot-arounds are like, or the short warmup time. All those things you do have in the Big Ten tournament that is different than what you have in the (season)."

One of the Hawkeyes will have is an advantage in depth — Ohio State used just seven players in Thursday's 77-56 win over Minnesota.

They also have the experience of being the champion.

"Until you win, it's always kind of a dream," Bluder said. "Once you've won, you know it can happen."