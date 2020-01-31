HawkeyeMaven
First-Place Hawkeyes Win On The Road

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle races up court in Thursday's win at Penn State. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

The last thing the Iowa women's basketball team needed to start the second half of the Big Ten season a stumble on the road.

The Hawkeyes avoided that on Thursday night, getting past Penn State 77-66.

Iowa (18-3 overall, 9-1 Big Ten) stayed alone in first place in the conference.

The Hawkeyes got 23 points from Kathleen Doyle, leading four players in double figures. Freshman McKenna Warnock, starting in place of the injured Monika Czinano, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian had 15 points. Makenzie Meyer had 14.

The Hawkeyes led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but took control of the game by outscoring Penn State 26-12 in the second quarter.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points.

It was Iowa's fourth consecutive road win, and the Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to nine games.

