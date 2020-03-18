HawkeyeMaven
Hawkeyes Close The Season In The National Rankings

Fran McCaffery's Iowa team finished 25th in the final AP and USA Today polls. (Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's men's basketball team closed the season ranked in the final Associated Press poll and USA Today coaches poll.

The Hawkeyes (20-11 overall, 11-9 Big Ten) were at No. 25 in both polls.

Iowa was one of six Big Ten teams in the rankings.

• Michigan State was No. 9 in AP, 12th in USA Today.

• Maryland was 12th in AP, 11th in USA Today.

• Wisconsin was 17th in AP, 19th in USA Today.

• Ohio State was 19th in AP, 18th in USA Today.

• Illinois was 21st in AP, 22nd in USA Today.

Iowa was in the poll for 11 weeks this season, including the final nine weeks.

Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton were in the top three in both polls.

AP's men's All-American team will be released on Friday. The men's player of the year and coach of the year will be released March 24.

Women's rankings

Iowa's women's basketball team also closed the season ranked in the final two national polls.

The Hawkeyes (23-7 overall, 14-4 Big Ten) were 21st in the final AP poll and 23rd in the coaches poll.

Iowa was one of four Big Ten teams in the polls.

• Maryland was No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the USA Today poll.

• Northwestern was 11th in the AP poll and 15th in the USA Today poll.

• Indiana was 20th in the AP poll and 22nd in the USA Today poll.

South Carolina was No. 1 in both rankings.

