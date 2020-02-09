Hawkeyes Set Up Showdown With Maryland

Iowa took care of its business with Sunday's 83-71 win at Purdue.

The Hawkeyes (20-4 overall) stayed in a tie with Maryland at 11-2 at the top of the Big Ten standings heading into Thursday's game with the Terrapins in College Park, Md.

Senior guards Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer each scored 22 points for the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano had 20 points. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes trailed Purdue (15-10, 6-7) 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Boilermakers 25-15 in the second quarter, shooting 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the field.

Iowa finished the game shooting 33-of-56 (58.9 percent).

The Hawkeyes had 46 points in the paint, compared to 26 for Purdue.

Iowa, Maryland and Northwestern are the only teams left in conference play with two losses.