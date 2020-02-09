HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Hawkeyes Set Up Showdown With Maryland

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) scored 22 points in the 83-71 win over Purdue on Sunday. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa took care of its business with Sunday's 83-71 win at Purdue.

The Hawkeyes (20-4 overall) stayed in a tie with Maryland at 11-2 at the top of the Big Ten standings heading into Thursday's game with the Terrapins in College Park, Md.

Senior guards Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer each scored 22 points for the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano had 20 points. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes trailed Purdue (15-10, 6-7) 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Boilermakers 25-15 in the second quarter, shooting 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the field.

Iowa finished the game shooting 33-of-56 (58.9 percent).

The Hawkeyes had 46 points in the paint, compared to 26 for Purdue.

Iowa, Maryland and Northwestern are the only teams left in conference play with two losses.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hawkeyes' Frustration Is A Powerful Fuel

Iowa strikes quickly, pulls away for 96-72 win over Nebraska.

John Bohnenkamp

by

billso

Video: Fran On Wieskamp, And Iowa's Response To Wednesday's Loss

John Bohnenkamp

'It's Not Fun': Hawkeyes Not Interested In Looking Back

Iowa wants to move on from 36-point loss at Purdue.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Hawkeyes play the Boilermakers in the first of a two-game road swing.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Hoiberg On Iowa's Start

Hawkeyes sprinted to early 21-5 lead.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: McCaffery On Wieskamp's Play

Guard had 30 points in Saturday's win.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Hoiberg On Saturday's Loss

Nebraska coach talks about 96-72 defeat to Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Wieskamp On Fredrick's Shot, And Scoring 30 Points

Iowa guard has career high in Saturday's win.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: Fredrick On 3-Pointer

Freshman's buzzer-beating shot at the end of the first half gave spark to Hawkeyes.

John Bohnenkamp

Video: McCaffery On Dance Marathon

Iowa coach and his family are supporters of university event

John Bohnenkamp