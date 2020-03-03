Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

Breaking down Tuesday's game between Iowa and Purdue.

Game facts

Time and place — 8:07 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Dave Revsine, play-by-play; Shon Morris, analyst; Olivia Dekker, reporter)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 20-9 (11-7 Big Ten), Purdue 15-14 (8-10)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 18 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Series — Purdue leads, 91-76.

Earlier this season — Purdue won, 104-68, on Feb. 5 in West Lafayette, Ind.

The lineups

Iowa — Joe Wieskamp (F, 6-6, Soph., 14.4 ppg.), Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 23.7 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.3 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 6.1 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 10.7 ppg.)

Purdue — Evan Boudreaux (F, 6-8, Sr., 5.1 ppg.), Trevion Williams (F, 6-9, Soph., 11.7 ppg.), Eric Hunter Jr. (G, 6-4, Soph., 10.2 ppg.), Sasha Stefanovic (G, 6-4, Soph., 8.8 ppg.), Nojel Eastern (G, 6-7, Jr., 5.2 ppg.)

The lines

Spread — Iowa -4 1/2

Over/under — 142 1/2

The analytics

NET — Iowa 29, Purdue 35

KenPom — Iowa 21 (Adjusted offense, 5; adjusted defense, 95), Purdue 25 (Adjusted offense, 52; adjusted defense, 15)

Sagarin — Iowa 20, Purdue 25

What to watch

Ryan Kriener said that, yes, the Hawkeyes broke down video of the last time they played Purdue.

It wasn't fun, the Iowa forward said.

Purdue shot 63 percent from the field in handing Iowa its worst loss of the season. The Boilermakers made 19-of-34 three-pointers in the win.

"But the thing about them is they've had some games where they haven't made them," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We all know ... you can look at the box score and see that. But they've got a lot of different guys that can make them, and you've got to guard them all on the perimeter, so it makes them hard to guard, especially when you've got the scorers inside that they have."

The Hawkeyes weren't nearly as productive on offense. Garza scored 26 points in that game, but nobody else scored in double figures.

"We just threw the ball to Luka and watched," Kriener said.

That's going to have to change in this rematch. Garza has a streak of 14 consecutive Big Ten games in which he has scored 20 or more points, but the Hawkeyes will need more offense from Wieskamp and Fredrick.

Iowa is the only team left in the Big Ten without a home loss, and the Hawkeyes are still chasing the double-bye in next week's Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes can't afford another nightmare like the last time against the Boilermakers.