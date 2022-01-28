Photo Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs Hawkeyes

Photo Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs HawkeyesBoilermakers Grab Road Win at Iowa Thursday NightAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Jan 27, 2022Iowa's Kris Murray (24) is fouled by Purdue's Zach Edey while going up for a dunk on Jan. 27, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Boilermakers Grab Road Win at Iowa Thursday Night27Gallery27 ImagesRead MorePhoto Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs HawkeyesHawkeyes Get Another Shot at NorthwesternIowa Wrestlers Preparing for Showdown with Penn State