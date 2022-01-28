Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs Hawkeyes

Photo Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs Hawkeyes

Boilermakers Grab Road Win at Iowa Thursday Night
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa's Kris Murray (24) is fouled by Purdue's Zach Edey while going up for a dunk on Jan. 27, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Boilermakers Grab Road Win at Iowa Thursday Night

137A4567
27
Gallery
27 Images

Read More

Kris Murray
Basketball

Photo Gallery: No. 6 Purdue Downs Hawkeyes

11 seconds ago
Lisa Bluder
Basketball

Hawkeyes Get Another Shot at Northwestern

4 hours ago
Michael Kemerer
Wrestling

Iowa Wrestlers Preparing for Showdown with Penn State

Jan 26, 2022
Jadey Ivey
Basketball

Opportunity Knocks for Iowa with No. 6 Purdue in Town

Jan 26, 2022
Brandon Davis-Swain
Football

Brandon Davis-Swain Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Jan 26, 2022
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Caitlin Clark Sets B1G Assist Record

Jan 26, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

HN TV: Keegan Murray, Filip Rebraca Interviews

Jan 25, 2022
137A3702
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Fran McCaffery 1-25-22

Jan 25, 2022