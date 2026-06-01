Iowa Women's Basketball Star Hannah Stuelke Signs Professional Contract

The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program is sending another star to the next level! The faucet of talent, which was turned on by Lisa Bluder nearly a decade ago, has shown no signs of slowing down, as Iowa is becoming a pipeline of women's professional basketball players.

The newest and most recent Hawkeye to make the jump to the next level is Iowa star Hannah Stuelke, a staple for this program who had an incredibly successful career during her tenure in Iowa City.



While Hannah Stuelke is not headed to the WNBA, she is making the trek overseas to continue her professional basketball career in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Not a bad situation, if I may say so myself.

Hannah Stuelke to play professionally in Italy

Hannah Stuelke has signed a contract with Broni of the Serie A1 league of Italian women's professional basketball. The move comes after Stuelke spent four years with the Hawkeyes being one of the most consistent players during this era.

Next stop: Italy 👀🇮🇹@StuelkeHannah has signed with Serie A1 side Broni to begin her pro career! pic.twitter.com/7rRPhu7eKL — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) June 1, 2026

Hannah Stuelke enters the professional ranks as arguably one of the most experienced women's college basketball players to come out of Iowa in some time. During her four years with the Hawkeyes, Stuelke appeared in 136 games.

She averaged 11.5 points per game over her career, with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Her best season scoring-wise came during Iowa's 2023-24 run to the Final Four, which saw her average 14 points per game, largely running the pick-and-roll with Caitlin Clark.

Stuelke earned Second-Team All-Big Ten Honors twice during her time with Iowa in 2024 and 2026, while being named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in 2023 as a freshman.



Iowa fans will recall Stuelke's 47-point outburst in 2024, when she lit it up against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This is third in Iowa's history behind two fellow Iowa legends, Caitlin Clark (49) and Megan Gustafson (48), each of whom went on to play at the next level.

Like Caitlin Clark, Hannah Stuelke also owns the crown of being named Iowa Miss Basketball, as she took home the award in 2022 before joining the Iowa Hawkeyes.



Part of two Final Four teams, two Big Ten Tournament champion teams, and helping lead Iowa to the NCAA Tournament in all four of her seasons with the Hawkeyes, Hannah Stuelke will be remembered by Iowa fans for her consistency, commitment, and reliability that she showed night in and night out.