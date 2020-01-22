Shhhhh! Don't Talk About Iowa's Home Winning Streak

Everyone knows the rule about winning streaks.

Basically, it’s just that you don’t talk about winning streaks.

Iowa’s women’s basketball team has won 30 consecutive games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the second-longest active streak among NCAA Division I teams — Baylor leads with 49 consecutive.

The Hawkeyes get two home games this week — Thursday against Ohio State and Sunday against Michigan State.

The players know about the streak, coach Lisa Bluder said.

“I think they know because of you guys,” Bluder joked. “Thanks a lot.”

It is a source of pride to win at home — after the victory over Maryland two weeks ago, guard Kathleen Doyle marched across the court saying something about “our house.”

“We talk about defending our home court,” Doyle said. “It’s just a great opportunity when you get to play in front of your home fans, sleep in your bed the night before the game, things like that.”

The actual number, though, isn’t a concern.

Still, the Hawkeyes, who are tied for the Big Ten lead at 6-1 and are 15-3 overall, are embracing their dominance on their home court. It’s a security blanket for them.

“I’m confident when we’re on the road,” senior guard Makenzie Meyer said. “But when we’re at home, and we’re in tight games at the end of the game, I have no doubt we’re going to win the game.”

“I don’t what it is, but there’s a special feeling about being in Carver.”

The foundation for the streak was built last season, when the Hawkeyes went 26-8 overall, reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament before losing to Baylor. Consensus player of the year Megan Gustafson led a confident team that could win anywhere, it seemed.

Gustafson and fellow seniors Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart are gone, but these Hawkeyes — many of whom played key roles last season — learned from that experience.

“The lights are bright,” said center Monika Czinano, Gustafson’s understudy last season who has grown into her starting role this season. “But they don’t seem to bother us.”

Iowa ranks 11th nationally in average attendance at 5,940. The Hawkeyes averaged 6,797 fans, ninth best in the nation, last season.

The Hawkeyes’ run carried over into the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, when the Hawkeyes were a host for the first and second rounds. Attendance in the two sessions — 10,720 for first round, 12,376 for second round — was the best for any women’s tournament site for the first two rounds last season.

Sunday’s game against the Spartans, which will feature a post-game ceremony to retire Gustafson’s jersey, is expected to draw at least 10,000 fans to the 15,000-seat arena. There were approximately 5,500 tickets available as of Wednesday afternoon.

“(Last season) is still fresh in our minds, it’s still fresh in the fans’ minds,” Meyer said. “It’s going to be cool to recollect all of the memories.”

Gustafson, who played for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings last summer and is playing professionally in Hungary this winter, will be back for the ceremony.

Bluder was hesitant to talk about Sunday’s game, simply because she is more focused on playing the Buckeyes on Thursday. But she knew how special the day would be.

“I’ll get to see Megan,” she said. “It’s been a while.”

This season’s Hawkeyes lead the nation in assists and are fifth in field-goal percentage. They rank 11th in scoring offense at 80.4 points per game.

“I think, for one thing, we’ve been winning,” Bluder said of the Hawkeyes’ attendance numbers. “And winning brings out fans. Everyone wants to jump on that, everybody likes that. But I think it’s the style we play. We pass the ball well. We shoot the ball well.”

There is a passion, too, about the Hawkeyes, with Doyle as the leader.

“You can tell they have joy in the way they play,” Bluder said. “They smile, they point at each other after something good happens. They’re excited. And it’s fun to watch them. People want to support that kind of passion.

“Our fans are passionate. They love coming out and supporting this team. They feel like they know our team. I think our team lets their personality shine on the floor.”

“I’ve heard fans tell Kathleen, or any of the other players, ‘Just tell us when to stand up, and we’ll do it,’” Meyer said. “They definitely feed off our energy.”

It will be an energetic weekend for the Hawkeyes on their home court. They want to stay on top of the Big Ten, and two more wins at home will keep them there.

The streak, they hope, will continue, even if they don’t want to talk about it.