Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Breaking down the game between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Game facts

Time and place — 2 p.m., Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

TV — BTN-Plus (online only)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 14-3 (5-1 Big Ten), Wisconsin 9-8 (1-5)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll.

RPI — Iowa is No. 6, Wisconsin is No. 133.

Series — Iowa leads, 50-20. The Hawkeyes have won the last 20.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 14.9 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 17.3 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.9 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.8 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.9 ppg.)

Wisconsin — Abby Laszewski (F, 6-3, Sr., 10.9 ppg.), Imani Lewis (F, 6-1, Soph., 14.5 ppg.), Kendra Van Leeuwen (G, 5-10, Sr., 5.8 ppg.), Sydney Hilliard (G, 5-11, Fr., 9.9 ppg.), Niya Beverley (G, 5-7, Jr., 7.1 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes remain in that three-way tie for the Big Ten lead, and this isn't a game they want to let get away.

Wisconsin is improved this season, and this is a road conference game. Plus, the Hawkeyes have to bounce back from the emotional and physical exhaustion from Thursday's comeback win at Minnesota.

The Badgers' record may be a bit deceiving, but Iowa is experienced enough to overlook it. A two-game home stretch is ahead for the Hawkeyes, and a win today allows them to keep pace with the other teams at the top of the league.