Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Iowa's McKenna Warnock tries to shoot against Maryland's defense on Thursday night. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's game between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Game facts

Time and place — 2 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN-Plus (online)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 20-5 (11-3 Big Ten), Wisconsin 11-14 (3-11)

Rankings — Iowa is No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and USA Today coaches poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 85-78. The Hawkeyes have won 21 consecutive in the series.

The lineups

Iowa — Amanda Ollinger (F, 6-1, Sr., 7.1 ppg.), Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 15.3 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 18.3 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.5 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 6.8 ppg.)

Wisconsin — Imani Lewis (F, 6-1, Soph., 14.8 ppg.), Abby Laszewski (F, 6-3, Sr., 12.4 ppg.), Kendra Van Leeuwen (G, 5-10, Sr., 6 ppg.), Sydney Hilliard (G, 5-11, Fr., 9.7 ppg.), Niya Beverley (G, 5-7, Jr., 7.5 ppg.)

What to watch

The Hawkeyes can't afford any more losses if they want a chance to win the Big Ten regular-season championship. Three of their last four games are at home, where they've won 33 consecutive games.

It starts with the Badgers, who have struggled all season. But they had the Hawkeyes down by 17 points when the teams played in Madison on Jan. 19, and Iowa was able to rally for an 85-78 win.

The Hawkeyes have to bounce back from Thursday's 93-59 loss at Maryland, their worst margin of defeat this season. The Terrapins threw off  Iowa's offensive rhythm early, and the Hawkeyes never recovered.

Iowa gets six days off until its next game. The Hawkeyes would like to take some momentum into that break.

