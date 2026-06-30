Iowa Women's Basketball on the Cusp of Elite 2027 Recruiting Class

If there was any question about Iowa's place among the top college basketball teams in today's era, the recruiting work being put on by the Hawkeyes might be enough to silence that.



Head coach Jan Jensen has already landed some major talents and has the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program very much on the cusp of landing another top talent.



With a decision set to come on one more recruit, the 2027 class, paired with what the 2026 class brought in, could be quite the roster of talent in Iowa City.

Iowa is firmly in the mix for Mya Wilson

Mya Wilson, a four-star guard, is coming down to her commitment decision, and four teams are remaining.



Iowa has made the cut of the final four teams in Wilson's recruitment, along with two Big Ten foes, Ohio State and Minnesota, and TCU. Wilson visited with the Hawkeyes in June and is set to meet with the other programs in the near future.

NEWS: Mya Wilson, a four-star combo guard in the class of 2027, is now focused on four schools, she tells @247Sports



Wilson is coming off an official visit to Iowa last weekend and is set to visit Minnesota June (23-24), Ohio State (June 30-July 1) and TCU in July. pic.twitter.com/q4AnhtGD8P — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 21, 2026

Mya Wilson is a 6-foot-1 shooting forward coming out of Hill-Murray High School and is a product of Maplewood, Minnesota.



As a four-star, Wilson currently holds the distinction of being the No. 1 recruit from Minnesota. She is the No. 11 shooting forward and the No. 44 overall player in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

Iowa's 2027 Recruiting Class

Should Iowa land Mya Wilson, it would be an exclamation point on an already strong class, which features the commitment of another four-star talent.

Jada Seubert, a four-star combo guard out of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, holds the crown as the No. 1 recruit in her state, just as Wilson does. Seubert is the No. 4 combo guard and No. 45 overall player in the class.



Iowa is currently the No. 6 overall recruiting class in 2027, but a combo of Seubert and Wilson would surely see Iowa crack the top five rankings of the cycle.

Iowa's recent recruiting wins are adding up

The news of Jada Seubert's commitment and the possibility of Mya Wilson joining the Hawkeyes continues to further Iowa's recruiting prowess.

The 2026 class saw just one commit, but it was one of Iowa's highest commits of all-time. Iowa landed McKenna Woliczko, a five-star talent out of San Jose, California, who could be an instant contributor for Iowa this year.

Before that, the 2025 class saw Iowa bring in Addie Deal, another five-star talent, via the traditional recruitment. Deal has since departed via the transfer portal, but her original commitment confirms Iowa's recruiting is working.