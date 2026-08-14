Caitlin Clark Is Remembering Her Iowa Basketball Roots

You can't talk about the Iowa Hawkeyes anymore without Caitlin Clark's name popping up in the first few thoughts. She has become synonymous with the Hawkeyes for her career on the court.



Arguably, maybe only to some, the best women's college basketball player of all-time, Clark changed the game and put Iowa on the map with staying power.



She's since taken her talents to the WNBA, where, for better or worse at times, she continues to dominate the headlines. Her latest move, though, is a big-time nod to Iowa.

Caitlin Clark debuts a University of Iowa sneaker

Back in June, Nike dropped the first version of the "Caitlin 1" in a royal blue color that took the basketball shoe and sneaker world by storm.



I was clamoring for a secondary color release back then, and it appears wishes do come true. Caitlin Clark debuted a black and gold colorway of the shoes that is an unmistakable ode to the Hawkeyes.

showin' love to her alma mater 💛



Caitlin Clark debuted her Caitlin 1 University of Iowa inspired colorway at today's practice. pic.twitter.com/tzmWjWIExI — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 13, 2026

Caitlin Clark's career at Iowa

Where do you start with what Caitlin Clark did while at Iowa? There are the back-to-back runs to the Final Four. There are the four-time All-American nods. What about being named the best player in women's college basketball twice?

Those are great jumping-off points. I think her career can better be remembered for taking the crown as the NCAA Division I scoring leader in men's or women's basketball.



Clark will also live on in Iowa history forever with her No. 22 retired in the rafters and stamped on the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa Women's Basketball's Trajectory

Caitlin Clark changed the entire trajectory of Iowa women's basketball. The program was successful before her, with NCAA Tournament runs and WNBA talents, but after her, things are on a different level.



The Hawkeyes have gone from a Big Ten contender to a legitimate player on the national women's college basketball stage.

Iowa is no longer just another program. The Hawkeyes are a program sought out by television networks. Other big-time programs want to play them for the national exposure it brings.

The Hawkeyes have leveled up in the recruiting world, too, since Caitlin Clark departed. Top-tier talents are committing to Iowa. Is it to be the next Caitlin Clark? That's impossible to know, but it has opened doors for Iowa that were previously locked.

It won't hurt that the Hawkeyes are bound to be wearing the black and gold Caitlin 1s next season. Being able to promote your association with a brand like Nike and a player like Caitlin Clark is a recruiting tool in itself.