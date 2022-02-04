Iowa Women Continue Streak Against Wisconsin

Box Score

MADISON, Wis. – No. 21 University of Iowa basketball secured 25th-consecutive win over Wisconsin, 84-50, inside the Kohl Center. The Hawkeyes have won six-straight Big Ten road games.

“I’m really proud of the women who stepped up tonight,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Coach Lisa Bluder. “Tomi (Taiwo) and Kylie (Feuerbach) moving into starting positions, and Sydney (Affolter) and Addison (O’Grady) played great coming off the bench. Addison had a career-high 16 points and shoots 7-for-9 from the field. Sydney has eight rebounds. They did great things. That’s why I recruited them, because they are great players, and tonight they had the opportunity to show it.”

Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her fifth season and sixth career triple-double, tallying 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, tying former Hawkeye Sam Logic’s Big Ten record (2011-15) for most in their career. Her triple-doubles also tie the fifth most single season (5) and career (6) triple-doubles in NCAA Division I history.

“Must be in the number I guess,” said Clark. “Sam (Logic) was a great player here and someone I watched growing up. Coach Bluder and I talk about her a lot, because she was a great leader and did a lot for this program. That’s super cool, and hopefully, we get some more going forward.”

All available Hawkeyes contributed to Iowa’s 84 points with Clark leading, followed by senior Monika Czinano with 17 points and freshman Addison O’Grady recording a career-high 16 points.

Iowa got off to a slow start, but quickly recuperated, going on a 7-0 scoring run and ending the first 10 minutes ahead, 15-8. The Hawkeyes forced six turnovers and had two big 3-pointers from redshirt junior Kate Martin and Clark.

The Hawkeyes scored 16 of their 23 points from the paint in the second quarter, with Clark and Czinano scoring 11 and 8 points, respectively. Senior Tomi Taiwo assisted two of Czinano’s four buckets and made the only shot she took. Iowa ended the half on a 10-0 run and led, 38-20.

Sophomore Kylie Feuerbach blocked a 3-point shot from the Badgers, allowing Clark to make a fast break layup to start the third quarter. Six players scored, including Clark, Czinano, and O’Grady with six points apiece, Martin with four, Taiwo with three, and Feuerbach with two.

Ten of Iowa’s 18 points were from the bench in the fourth quarter. O’Grady scored eight points, and Martin splashed a three-pointer to give the Hawkeyes the 34-point win.

NOTES

O’Grady recorded career-high points (16) and freshman Sydney Affolter pulled down career-high rebounds (8).

Sophomore Kylie Feuerbach made her first start as a Hawkeye, while senior Tomi Taiwo made her second-career start.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday, Feb. 6 to face the No. 6 Wolverines. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.