Iowa Women Overcome UNI

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The nationally-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 88-74, on Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The victory completed Iowa’s perfect sweep of the state.

Nine Hawkeyes made the stat sheet, as All-American Caitlin Clark led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to finish shy of another triple double. Monika Czinano finished with 22 points and six rebounds. The duo combined for 23 points from the charity stripe.

Iowa went on an 11-0 run in the second, sinking three straight shots from behind the arc. With seconds left in the half, Gabbie Marshall sunk her second three of the quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 46-39, lead heading into half.

Sydney Affolter had two of the team’s six steals in the third. The Hawkeyes were scrappy in the second half, forcing 12 UNI turnovers to score 14 points. Hannah Stuelke had four quick points in the last minute of the third quarter to take a 13-point lead into the fourth.

The Hawkeyes maintained the lead throughout the fourth to come away with the win, and state bragging rights.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Iowa extended its winning streak over the Panthers to three.

Iowa is 3-0 against Division I teams in the state this year. (@Drake W, 92-86, #10 Iowa State W, 70-57)

Iowa is 4-0 against Missouri Valley squads this season. (Evansville, Belmont, and Drake)

Iowa has won 15 out of the last 16 matchups.

All-American Caitlin Clark had a team-high 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Clark has netted a 3-point basket in 31 straight games. She has hit at least one 3-pointer in 72 career games.

Clark tied her season-high in free throws made. (13)

Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 315 points, 80 rebounds, 80 assists, and 20 steals this year.

Monika Czinano reached double figures for the ninth time this year, and fourth time with 20 or more points.

Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin combined for 18 points.

It was Iowa’s eighth win by 10 or more points this season.

Nine Hawkeyes scored.

13,394 saw today’s action, it was the second highest attended game this season in women’s basketball across the country.

Iowa has welcomed more than 8,200 fans into Carver-Hawkeye Arena in five straight contests.

Iowa had a season-high 13 steals. Warnock and Clark each had three.

Clark is seven points away from 2,000 career points.

McKenna Warnock now has 614 career boards, and is tied for 19th all-time at Iowa.

Clark now ranks 27th all-time in career rebounds with 523.

QUOTING P. SUE BECKWITH, MD, HEAD COACH LISA BLUDER

“Well first of all, amazing crowd out there today. It was an awesome day to bring them in for some high-level basketball. The talent in our state is so high and it’s really hard to win these games. I’m proud of our team for sweeping the state and how we got to the free throw line. I thought we could do some things better but I’m happy with how we fought and closed out the game.”

UP NEXT

The nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to host Dartmouth for its final non-conference matchup on Dec. 21. Tip-off in Iowa City is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast on BTN+ (subscription required), Sirius XM (channel 134/195) and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.