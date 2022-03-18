Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Iowa Women Dominate Illinois State

Photo Gallery: Iowa Women Dominate Illinois State

Hawkeyes Cruise in NCAA Tournament Opener Friday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa's Kate Martin (20) runs into the defense of Illinois State's Juliunn Redmond a first-round NCAA Tournament game on March 18, 2020 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeyes Cruise in NCAA Tournament Opener Friday

137A2036
22
Gallery
22 Images
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Alex Marinelli
Wrestling

6 Iowa Wrestlers Reach NCAA Quarterfinals

By Iowa Sports Information9 hours ago
Richmond Spiders
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Richmond Basketball Iowa Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information21 hours ago
Jordan Bohannon
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Iowa Basketball Richmond Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information22 hours ago
Tony Perkins
Basketball

Game Story: Richmond Upsets Iowa

By John Bohnenkamp23 hours ago
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Iowa Women's Basketball 3-17-22

By Iowa Sports InformationMar 17, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Consensus All-Amercan

By Iowa Sports InformationMar 17, 2022
Richmond Spiders
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Richmond Pregame Presser 3-16-22

By Rob HoweMar 16, 2022
Tony Perkins
Basketball

Game Preview: Iowa Faces Experienced Richmond

By John BohnenkampMar 16, 2022