Josh Dix A Student of the Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Watch and learn.

It’s what Iowa freshman Josh Dix did this summer when he couldn’t be on the court with his new teammates.

Dix, recovering from a severe leg injury that ended his high school basketball season in January, couldn’t go through on-court time with the Hawkeyes during his rehabilitation process, and he admitted that part of the process was difficult. But when it came time to go over plays, Dix was a willing spectator.

“When they would go over stuff we need to know, I would just watch,” Dix said. “I’d see myself out there, and know what I needed to do when I actually got out there.”

He’s out there now.

Dix played 12 ½ minutes in last Monday’s exhibition win over Truman State, finishing with eight points and two rebounds. Dix was 3-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-4 in 3-pointers.

“It was big-time,” said freshman guard Dasonte Bowen, Dix’s roommate. “I was smiling every time he made a shot like that.”

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery liked how Dix was able to make in-game adjustments.

“Josh made one mistake early where he was chasing the back-picker, and they got a bucket,” McCaffery said. “He learned from it. His defense coming down the stretch in the second half was spectacular. He moves without the ball, and he plays like a veteran.”

Dix, a 6-foot-5 guard, can play multiple positions with the Hawkeyes. He knows that versatility can help get him playing time.

“I think I can be a good scorer off the bench a little bit,” Dix said. “But I think I can come in, bring toughness, competitiveness. Just try to help the team as much as I can.”

“He’s really talented,” McCaffery said. “I’m really excited about him. He’s shooting the ball really well.”

Dix broke the tibia and fibula in his leg during a game last January, Dix, who graduated from Council Bluffs Lincoln High School, knew he had an extensive rehabilitation process ahead.

“It felt long. It felt really long,” he said at Iowa’s media day in early October. “It was a seven-month process. It felt really long for me.

“It was a lot of hard work to get back here that fast. It was worth it, because I’m back now.”

The kid, we all saw how horrific an injury he had,” McCaffery said. “Not many people come back that quickly. He was really smart and diligent with his rehab. He didn't rush it. It was hard for him in the nine weeks we had him here in June and July that he didn't get the chance to (practice). He was on the court, but he was just doing 1-on-0, really.”

McCaffery said Dix was able to get in some physical work.

“He would just go over to the side and shoot,” he said. “Shoot stand-still shots. And then he might jog, jog and change direction a little bit. In September he was cleared and he was like, ‘OK, let’s go.’”

Dix was cleared for full practice work on September 1.

“He started going 5-on-5, and he hasn't missed one minute of practice since,” McCaffery said. “He has had some great days of practice where he has been absolutely spectacular, and there have been some days when he's clearly learning, but physically he looks really good.”

“It was kind of a surprise how early I got back,” Dix said. “I didn’t expect that. It felt great. My leg held up, and it’s been holding up.

McCaffery said Dix hasn’t complained about anything during the process.

“He hasn’t said one thing, not that it hurts or he needs to go to the training room,” McCaffery said. “He just plays. But that’s how he is. He’s just an interesting kid that way. He’s a gamer.

“He was really an interesting kid to recruit. No ego, nothing like that. He’s really special.”