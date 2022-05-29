Iowa Basketball Freshman Preview: Josh Dix

Emotionally, Josh Dix is ready for his upcoming arrival with Iowa Basketball.

"I’ve been feeling very excited and can’t wait to get up to campus," he told HN.

Physically, the Council Bluffs (IA) Lincoln High product is working his way back from breaking his leg during his senior season.

"I’ve been taking it day by day, but I’ve been cleared to start jumping and jogging a couple of days ago," he said.

Dix (6-5, 190) broke his tibia and fibula in late January. The same injury cost NBA star Paul George most of a season during the middle of last decade. He did recover fully.

As Dix said, he's just taking it day by day. As much as he wants to be back to normal, he understands there's a process to getting there and patience is key.

It's a recovery without a timeline. His body and the doctors will let him know when he's ready for each step along the way.

Dix looks forward to joining the Hawkeyes. He has their support in recovery.

"I’m cool with everyone on the team, and I feel like it’s a really close group of guys," he said.

He's ready to observe a veteran group of players, picking up tips on and off the court.

"My freshman year, I'm just trying to compete , get better and learn from them along the way," he said.

Dix was averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game before breaking his leg ended his senior season. He averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in leading the Lynx to the state tournament as a junior. He knocked down 73 three-pointers in 35 games during his final two prep campaigns.

Dix chose the Hawkeyes ahead of scholarship offers from Colorado State, Drake, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Purdue, South Dakota State, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. He visited Wisconsin and Wake in addition to Iowa.

He has straight-forward goals for his college career.

"I want to impact winning in any way I can, and I want to win a Big Ten title ," he said.

The Hawkeyes run a player-friendly system that allows its players creative freedom. Dix sees it as a fit for his style and should make his transition seamless.

"I feel like I’m pretty familiar with it because that’s how I like to play," he said.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery believes Dix can reach great heights in college.

"He says he sees me being a versatile player that can play the one through three. He thinks I could be like (former Hawkeye) Joe Wieskamp," Dix said.

Said McCaffery when Dix signed his national letter of intent with Iowa: “Josh is incredibly versatile. He can play multiple positions. He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position. Josh is a winning player. We are really excited about him.”