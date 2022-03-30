Skip to main content
Josh Ogundele Leaving Iowa Basketball

Hawkeye Big Man Entering Transfer Portal

Iowa’s Josh Ogundele (left) shoots the ball over Indiana's Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) on Jan. 13, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Sophomore center Josh Ogundele has notified head coach Fran McCaffery on Wednesday of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of two incredible teams at the University of Iowa,” said Ogundele. “I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the special bonds and memories, which is something I will take with me forever. However, I believe it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and continue to chase my dreams.”

“All of us are appreciative of Josh’s efforts and contributions to our program,” said McCaffery. “Josh was a good teammate who helped us win 48 games over the last two seasons and win a Big Ten Tournament title. Josh has a bright future, and we wish him good luck moving forward. My staff and I will assist Josh during this transition.”

