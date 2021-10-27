    • October 27, 2021
    Keegan Murray on Preseason All-B1G Team
    Publish date:

    Iowa Sophomore Recognized Among Conference's Best
    Author:

    Iowa forward Keegan Murray speaks with reporters during the team's media day on Oct. 11, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been named to the 2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference.

    It marks the third straight season that one or more Hawkeyes have been selected to the preseason list, voted upon by a selected panel of media. Joe Wieskamp was selected in 2019 and 2020, while Luka Garza was tabbed the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year in November, 2020.

    Murray is one of the league’s top emerging players after being named to the five-player All-Big Ten Freshman Team a year ago. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native was one of only five players nationally -- and only bench player -- to amass 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals, and 15 3-pointers. He was the team’s leading scorer (7.8) and rebounder (5.5) off the bench in conference play. Murray led team in blocks 12 times and steals five times. The 6-foot-8 forward was second on the team in steals (26) and ranked 11th in the Big Ten in blocked shots per game (1.26). His 39 blocks tie for fourth most by a freshman in program history.

    Murray totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and a steal in Iowa’s first-round victory over Grand Canyon to become the first Hawkeye ever to stuff the stat sheet with those numbers in an NCAA Tournament contest.

    2021-22 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

    KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

    Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

    TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

    Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

    Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

    HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

    Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

    E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

    JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

    Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

    Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

    2021-22 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

    Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

    * Additional honoree due to tie

