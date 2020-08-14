SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Kriener Signs Pro Deal

John Bohnenkamp

Former Iowa forward Ryan Kriener has found a place to start his professional basketball career.

Kriener signed with the Helios Suns team that plays in the Premier A Slovenian League. The team is based in Domžale, Slovenia.

Kriener was a key piece of Iowa's 2019-20 team that went 20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten.

From a numbers standpoint, this was certainly Kriener's best season.

The senior forward averaged 7.7 points, best of any Hawkeye off the bench. He played 569 minutes, the most of his career, and had a career-high 128 rebounds. He also had 24 blocked shots, doubling his output from last season.

Kriener, a 6-foot-10 forward, was one of the stabilizing parts of this team. He made six starts this season, the most of his career, and was a player that coach Fran McCaffery called on in key situations.

It was an up-and-down career for Kriener, who was plagued by two concussions that changed his sophomore season.

"He definitely has had a tremendous impact in the last two years," McCaffery said. "We always go back to that sophomore year where I think he was really on the verge, and then he had the two concussions, which obviously would set anybody back. When we played Penn State here that year, he was on his way to having one of the best games of the year, and that's when he got his first injury. And then he had the other one at Rutgers, and it took a little while, as you can imagine. Any time you have two ... we did not rush him back, and we missed him. We needed him that year.

"So we got him back, and he was great the last two years, because he can come off the bench and score. He can come off the bench and lead. He can come off the bench and bring toughness, and he can come off the bench and be a defender. He can switch ball screens and guard small guys. He can close and contest at the rim and block shots. Just phenomenally valuable, and one thing I always say about him is he's not out there making mistakes, plays within himself. He has a complete skill set."

Kriener was unhappy that his career ended before he could play in his final NCAA Tournament — the tournament, as well as the Big Ten tournament, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a lot of fun being able to contribute," Kriener said. "And just win — I’ve always been the guy who has wanted to just win. It’s fun to be able to contribute and be able to do that. It was disappointing that we couldn’t play, and have some postseason fun."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fidone Sets Decision Date

Tight end is one of Iowa's top remaining recruiting targets for the 2021 class.

John Bohnenkamp

'What Changed?': Iowa Parents Want Answers From Big Ten

Letter from 60 football parents asks for explanation for decision on fall season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's 2021 Commits Voice Opinions On Big Ten Stopping Fall Season

Incoming players talk about conference's decision.

Adam Hensley

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships

The only thing going this fall will be football at select schools.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Will Still Chair CFP Committee Despite No Big Ten Season

Iowa AD involved in meetings this week.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Roster In The Spring Could Have Some New Names

Expect turnover, and additions, if Hawkeyes play football in the spring.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: Brody Brecht

Ankeny head coach Rick Nelson loves wide receiver's speed and leadership on and off the field.

Adam Hensley

Ferentz Knew Players Were Safe In Controlled Environment

But Iowa football coach realized that in contact situations, there would be difficulties.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: A Spring Season Would Bring New Challenges

With Big Ten football season seemingly pushed back a few months, the Iowa coach knows it won't be an easy process getting ready.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Stay At No. 5 In ESPN Rankings

Garza's return keeps Iowa high in preseason men's basketball list.

John Bohnenkamp