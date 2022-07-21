Kris Murray Focused on Impacting Iowa Basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Keegan Murray made a significant impact on Iowa’s basketball team last season, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Now it’s time for his twin to do his thing in 2022-23. Kris Murray is ready for the moment, but he plans to do things his own way.

“I’m definitely a more independent person,” Kris said. “I want to make that impact on this team, separate from Keegan. I think my legacy will be different here at Iowa. The one that he left was just a platform for the rest of our team to grow, and for me to take over the role he had last year.”

That opens the door to high expectations. So does the fact that Field of 68 had Murray No. 3 on its list of Top 25 breakout star candidates for the season ahead. He’s also been listed as the Big Ten’s top NBA prospect. Kris would have it no other way.

“I want to have high expectations,” he said. “I have high expectations for myself. I’ll take that. I think I probably won’t average as much as (Keegan) did. I think I’m more of a facilitator than he was. But you’ll see different statistics of mine that will go up. You’ll see a lot of people on this team have made growth this off-season. I think we’ll really have a balanced team. We can go a long way.”

The twins, on the same basketball team since the second grade, are now separated. Keegan is off to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, with a multi-million-dollar contract and a bright future after being the fourth player selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“It’s kind of weird, because it’s the first time we’ve been on opposite teams,” Kris said. “It’s been fun so far.”

Kris also made himself eligible for the NBA Draft, and had several two-way offers from NBA teams on the table had he turned pro. But he elected to return to Iowa for his junior season.

“I wanted to come back and experience the college basketball season one more time, just leading this team and going through it again,” Kris said. “Going to the NBA, I’ll always have the opportunity to make money and be able to showcase my talents on a national level. But having the college experience, and being able to kind of distance myself from Keegan and take on a leadership role, and being on top of scouting reports this year, will help me a lot in my future.”

He accepts the leadership duties, though he admits he’ll do it by actions more than words.

“Accountability is a big thing with our team,” Kris said. “Making sure everyone is bringing it every day. We have a great group of leaders this year because we’re an older team. Guys who have been through it and know what it takes to be successful.”

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery knows that Kris won’t motivate with his voice.

‘“He’s not going to be screaming and yelling,” McCaffery said. “But he has really prepared for this opportunity. Since the end of the season, he was in Chicago with his brother working out. He’s in great shape physically. He’s played really well in our workouts both on the perimeter and in the post. He’s playing with a great deal of confidence, as you would expect. I would encourage him to speak up more and to take on that responsibility. Connor (McCaffery) is pretty much the guy that does that. But Kris will be one of those guys. He commands respect. So when he does something, people are going to listen.”

Entering the draft, and being exposed first hand to the game at the next level, made Murray a better player.

“More on the mental side of basketball,” he said. “You can’t take any plays off, especially at that level. You have to bring your “A’ game, even if you don’t feel like it. On the court, being more active on my catches. You have to have split-second reactions in the NBA. You can’t be patient and let the defense come to you.”

Kris has worked on his upper body to improve his core strength, and his lower body to improve his mobility. He’s also added three or four pounds of muscle to his frame, and improved his diet after having a nagging illness for a good share of the regular-season Big Ten campaign a year ago.

One game that gave a glimpse of what Kris might bring to this team next season came on Jan. 13, 2022. Iowa was 1-3 in Big Ten play when Indiana came to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Keegan Murray got in foul trouble, played just 22 minutes and finished with 12 points. Kris filled the void by scoring a career-high 29 points in 28 minutes, making 12 of 18 shots from the field and adding three blocks, three steals and committing just one turnover.

“That was one of those games where I kind of found my stride,” Kris said. “That game gave me a bunch of confidence for the rest of the year. It showcased everything I can do and the potential I have.”

Kris could have spent a week in Las Vegas with his family earlier this month, watching Keegan earn most valuable player honors in the 2022 NBA Summer League. He elected to stay in Iowa City with his teammates.

“We had a week of workouts,” Kris said. “I can’t miss those.”

Keegan made his mark faster than Kris did. He emerged as a freshman in Big Ten play, and was a vital piece of the rotation. Kris got limited minutes. Last season, Keegan earned the lion’s share of attention again.

But former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray, their father and AAU coach through their sophomore season of high school, was always there to encourage Kris. Your time will come, father told son.

“He’s always separated us,” Kris said. “He’s had our best interests at heart, and he still does to this day. That’s what’s really special about him.”

The twins will be reunited next week. After finishing their careers at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School they enrolled at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., using the post-graduate year to work on their games and hopefully catch the eyes of a few recruiters. Iowa offered, and both accepted. Now, DME will honor the twins July 28 by retiring their numbers.

“(DME) was a prep school that took a chance on us and gave us an opportunity to showcase our skills and give us the opportunity to be where we’re at today, and have the success we’ve had,” Kris said. “It’s going to be really cool to go down there next week and have that ceremony with them.”

Then it will be back to Iowa for Kris, where he’ll take on expectations and try to create his own legacy. How does he plan to go about it?

“By putting the team in the best position to get as far as we can,” Kris said. “Hopefully, we’ll play into April this year.”