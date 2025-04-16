Lucy Olsen's WNBA Draft Result Draws Major Reaction from Iowa Fans
The Iowa Hawkeyes keep churning out backcourt talent and fans are excited to see it.
Lucy Olsen was selected with the 23rd pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics on Monday night. Iowa now has a guard selected in the draft for the second conecutive year as Caitlin Clark was taken first overall in 2024.
Olsen stepped into the point guard role this season after transferring in. She started all 32 games for the Hawkeyes and earned All-Big Ten honors. She averaged 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game, leading Iowa in both.
Once Olsen was selected, fans flocked to the Iowa Women's Basketball social media account to congratulate their beloved point guard.
"Proud moment for all Lucy Olsen fans. She’s going to be the steal of the draft!," said a Hawkeye fan.
"Buying some Lucy Olsen Washington Mystics gear as soon as it drops," one commenter wrote.
"Think this is a good fit and she will stay on the roster a little shocked how she’s dropped that low with the amazing college career she’s had."
Other fans hoped that Olsen would have ended up on the Indiana Fever to get the chance to play with Clark at the next level.
"Make the Fever regret on passing on you Lucy."
"I was hoping she got drafted to the Fever."
Olsen spent the first three years of her career at Villanova. As a freshman, she was named to the All-Rookie team in the Big East. She ended up being an All-Conference selection twice and was the third-highest scorer in the nation as a junior with 23.3 points per game. She trailed only Clark and USC's Juju Watkins.