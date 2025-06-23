Maria Taylor to Serve As Studio Host for NBC’s NBA and WNBA Coverage
Four years after her departure from ESPN, Maria Taylor is back covering the NBA.
NBC is naming Taylor its lead NBA and WNBA studio host, according to a Monday afternoon report from Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. If confirmed, the assignment will take effect when both leagues return to the network's airwaves in their respective 2026 seasons.
Taylor, 38, has handled a variety of assignments for NBC since coming over from the ESPN family of networks in 2021. That includes the NFL, college football, tennis and the Olympics.
With ESPN, she worked as the host of NBA Countdown from 2019 to '21.
Her reported assignments with NBC are said to include a Sunday and Tuesday studio show with Hall of Fame guards Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.
NBC previously aired NBA games from 1954 to '62 and 1990 to 2002, while WNBA games aired on the network from 1997 to '02.