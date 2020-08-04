HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

McCaffery Puts Hawkeyes' Situation Into Perspective

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa was poised to be headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

It's still affecting the Hawkeyes, who had their summer workouts put on hold when two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said during Sunday's press conference, in which center Luka Garza announced he would be returning for his senior season, that three players have now tested positive, and his first concern that morning was checking on their health.

And now the Hawkeyes wait, like everyone else, to see what the 2020-21 season will look like.

That's why McCaffery said it's important for his team to maintain its perspective.

"The only thing you can do is be transparent with what information you have, and then deal with every day that’s in front of you," McCaffery said. "We’re not the only ones that are dealing with difficulty. People are losing their jobs, businesses are shutting down, loved ones are getting (COVID-19), we have three players on our team right now who have it. So we’re supporting them and recognizing that while this decision is the most important thing, seemingly, really the most important thing this morning was making sure our three guys were doing OK, everybody else was doing OK."

There is plenty of uncertainty about how the Hawkeyes' upcoming schedule will look because of the pandemic. McCaffery said he is proceeding as if there is going to be a season, and then do whatever it takes to be ready.

"Nobody saw an NCAA tournament being canceled, especially when we played 31 fantastic games in the most competitive conference in a long time in NCAA basketball," said McCaffery, whose team went 20-11 last season, 11-9 in the Big Ten. "But it’s not only the adversity we’re facing as a group, it’s the adversity we face every day with our families and just going to school. We just roll with it.

"You deal with the adversity as it comes. Maybe it makes you stronger. It certainly brings you together. The information we have, like we said, is there will be a season. When that is, we’ll be ready."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Experience Could Be Factor In What Could Be An Unpredictable Season

A deep roster eliminates some of the variables a basketball team might get in a season that is shaping up to look different than all the rest.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa-Illinois Basketball Rivalry Could Reach New Level

Hawkeyes and Illini don't like each other, and with both teams reloading on talent, that won't change.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Iowa Reports Five More Positive COVID-19 Tests Within Athletic Department

Hawkeyes have had 32 positive results since testing began in late May.

John Bohnenkamp

Fredrick, Nunge Expect To Be Back On The Court Soon

The two Hawkeyes are coming off surgeries.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Basketball Players Get Creative With Workouts During Quarantine

Summer schedule was paused last week after two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Pete Ruden

Iowa's Garza Will Return For Senior Season

Center takes his name out of NBA Draft process.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

It's Not A Gamble For Garza

Iowa center wants to make history. Who can blame him?

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Garza's Return Leads To High Expectations For Iowa

Hawkeyes stay in the early preseason top-10 rankings.

John Bohnenkamp

Teammates Are Happy That Garza Is Returning

Positive reaction as Iowa center takes his name out of NBA Draft process.

Adam Hensley

McCaffery's Post Was Enough To Worry Some Fans

Tweet for everyone to 'respect' Garza's decision led to some uncertainty.

John Bohnenkamp