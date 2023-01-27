Skip to main content
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Jaxon Kohler, right, go for a rebound with Iowa's Kris Murray, center left, and Filip Rebraca, center right, during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Breslin Center in Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State Edges Iowa Basketball

Hawkeyes Fall 63-61 Thursday Night in East Lansing
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BOX SCORE

Iowa Basketball got what it should have expected Thursday night in East Lansing - A Michigan State team clutching, grabbing and mucking things up. The Hawkeyes handled it well for much of the night before falling in the end, 63-61.

Ahron Ulis led the visitors with 17 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor, while teammate Filip Rebraca scored 16 and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Kris Murray, who leads Iowa in scoring, was held to 11 points (2 in second half), 10 below his season's average.

Iowa (12-8 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) started the game with a 10-0 run when the Spartans missed their first nine shots. MSU recovered for a 30-29 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes built a 45-39 advantage with 14:29 left in regulation before a 6-0 run by the home team tied things up midway though the second half. From there, neither team led by more than two points until the Spartans went up 63-59 with :49 on the clock.

A Connor McCaffery jumper cut Iowa's deficit to two 14 seconds later. After a series of Hawkeye fouls to get MSU into the bonus, AJ Hoggard missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity. Payton Sandfort grabbed the board for the visitors.

Iowa called timeout with :08 left. It set up Sandfort for an open three-point attempt from the left wing. It was off the mark as was a second try he received. MSU had ended a three-game skid against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa returns to action Sunday against Rutgers, tipping off a three-game home-stand. Northwestern and Illinois follow the Knights into Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

TIP-INS

-Both coaching staffs on Thursday wore suits & sneakers for Coaches vs. Cancer to help bring awareness to cancer research.

-Iowa junior forward Patrick McCaffery missed his sixth game in a row since taking time to address his mental health.

-Hawkeye center Josh Ogundele sat out his eighth consecutive contest with a lower-body injury.

-Ulis' 17 points (13 in the second half) were a career high, reaching double figures for the second consecutive game. He's made a 3-pointer in a career-best five straight contests.

-Rebraca registered his team-best eighth double-double of the season. He has scored 15-plus for the seventh time in Iowa’s last 10 games and reached double figures for the 13th time in 14 contests.

-Iowa fell to 2-2 in games decided by three points or less.

-The Hawkeyes made six free throws, their fewest in a game since making five at Nebraska (Dec. 29).

-Iowa’s three 3-pointers made equaled a season low (TCU, Duke).

-Iowa and Michigan State will meet again on Feb. 25 in Iowa City.

