The Monday Tipoff: Mock Brackets Replace The Real One, For What Might Have Been

Iowa's Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza, Joe Toussaint, and CJ Fredrick look over to the bench during the home finale against Purdue. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff would rather be talking about an NCAA tournament bracket today.

There will be no 68-team field this season because of the concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, and that's understandable.

It was a bleak weekend without sports and with all of the news coming from around the nation and around the world. There was no selection show, no bracket.

The NCAA didn't even want to release one to make everyone wonder what might have been — last week's selection process was curtailed by the decision to cancel the tournament, and since there were so few conference tournaments completed, a lot of automatic bids weren't decided.

But on Sunday, others tried to duplicate the process.

One of the most creative efforts was from the Raleigh News & Observer, which not only did a bracket but its own selection show.

The newspaper used Washington Post bracketologist Patrick Stevens, and unveiled its 68-team field on YouTube.

The N&O had Iowa as a 7 seed in the West regional, playing Oklahoma in the first round in Albany, N.Y.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi did something similar on Twitter. He had Iowa as a 6 seed in the Midwest, playing 11 seed East Tennessee State (coached by Lone Tree, Iowa native Steve Forbes) in the first round in Greensboro, N.C.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm had Iowa as a 7 seed in the West, playing Xavier in the first round in Sacramento.

CBS then did a simulation of the bracket. Iowa won its first-round game before losing to No. 2 seed San Diego State in the second round.

Another simulation was done by Eli Boettger, who had Iowa as the 7 seed in the South, playing 10 seed Oklahoma. The Hawkeyes won the first-round game, 81-76. Iowa then lost in the second round to 2 seed Florida State, 72-64.

Bracket Matrix's final ranking had Iowa as a 6 seed.

Delphi Bracketology had Iowa as a 6 seed in the South, playing 11 seed Cincinnati in the first round in Albany, with 3 seed Seton Hall or 14 seed North Dakota State awaiting in the second round.

Shelby's Bracket WAG had Iowa as a 6 seed in the East, playing 11 seed Wichita State in the first round, with 3 seed Duke and 14 seed Boston on the other side of the bracket.

It is all a what-might-have-been, something to think about on a day that college basketball fans missed.

Publisher's Note: There Are Still Stories To Tell

Despite the shutdown of college sports, the stories will keep coming.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Bohnenkamp: I'll Miss The Tournament

Brackets, NCAA cups, press rooms in cold arenas. It's all part of March.

John Bohnenkamp

NCAA Will Grant Spring Athletes Relief For Extra Year Of Eligibility

Seasons were ended on Thursday over concerns about COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

And Now, Silence: NCAA, Big Ten Decisions End Iowa's Seasons

End of winter schedule, remaining spring schedule canceled because of coronavirus fears.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

NCAA Institutes Mandatory Dead Period For Recruiting

Concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus leads to suspension of recruiting until April 15.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: In Four Days, The Stories Weren't Fun Anymore

On Sunday, it was feistiness. On Thursday, it was fear.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Big Ten Suspends Organized Team Activities

Iowa's spring football practice put on hold.

John Bohnenkamp

McCaffery: Hawkeyes Understand Big Ten's Decision

Iowa coach said his team was dealing with the possibility of the end of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

'Welcome To The Ghost Town': Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Remainder of event is called off minutes before the first game of Thursday's second round.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Cancels Men's Basketball Tournament

Event called off 16 minutes before Thursday's first game.

John Bohnenkamp