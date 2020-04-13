HawkeyeMaven
Monday's Clicks: Royce White Takes On A New Challenge

John Bohnenkamp

Royce White wasn't a part of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry for very long.

White scored 17 points for the Cyclones in an 86-76 win over the Hawkeyes in the 2011-12 season, going 7-of-8 from the field in 37 minutes.

He entered the NBA Draft in 2012, when he was a first-round pick of the Houston Rockets.

But White, who has battled mental health issues throughout his playing career, played in just three NBA games.

Now, he's trying a new sport — mixed martial arts.

He began training in 2018, preparing for his first fight, likely to come later this year.

Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim had a story on White today. 

Garza's decision

• Luka Garza's announcement on Friday that he will go through the NBA Draft process without hiring an agent didn't hurt Iowa's standings in those way-too-early rankings for next season.

In fact, the Hawkeyes moved up a spot to No. 6 in CBS Sports' Top 25 And 1.

Iowa held steady over the weekend, then moved up a spot when Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley announced he was entering the draft and hiring an agent. That dropped Kentucky from No. 2 to No. 9 in CBS' rankings.

H-O-R-S-E battle

The NBA tried a H-O-R-S-E competition that was televised on ESPN on Sunday.

It didn't draw the best reviews.

NASCAR and the IndyCar Series have been successful with their iRacing simulations. And these do fill a void at a time when we miss televised sports.

This one, though, wasn't a good shot.

