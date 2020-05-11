HawkeyeMaven
Monday's Clicks: NCAA Changes The NET

Iowa's Connor McCaffery (left) and Jordan Bohannon (right) battle Iowa State's Prentiss Nixon for a loose ball in last December's win in Ames. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

The NET, the formula used by the NCAA men's and women's basketball selection committees to rank teams, will be figured differently next season.

The NCAA announced on Monday that the NET will become a two-component formula — the Team Value Index (TVI), a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, and adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted net efficiency rating is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home, away or neutral) for all games played.

The NET will no longer use winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin.

The NET has been in place for men's basketball the last two seasons. The women's tournament will be using the NET for the first time in the upcoming season.

Iowa was 34th in the NET last season heading into the Big Ten tournament before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawkeyes honored for academics

A total of 69 Iowa student-athletes were named to the Big Ten's winter academic all-conference team.

Wrestling led the Hawkeyes' list with 17 selections. Women's swimming and diving had 13 selections. Men's swimming and diving had 11, women's gymnastics had 10, women's basketball had eight, men's gymnastics had six, and men's basketball had four.

National links

Some bowl games want to be part of any scenario for the college football season. 

An Ole Miss freshman chases his father's dream, using football to conquer tragedy.

Sports Illustrated's Coronavirus and Sports Podcast looks at the sports gambling industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball

Hawkeyes' Lineup Will Be One Of The Most Experienced In The Nation

Iowa's probable men's basketball starters for the 2020-21 season have logged more than 10,000 minutes.

John Bohnenkamp

'Normal As Possible' Football Season Is Goal, But Is It Likely?

One thing seems certain — the 2020 season isn't going to look like all of the rest.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Oladokun Opens His Recruiting

Defensive back from Florida had committed to Hawkeyes.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

Friday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Will Get A Senior Week

Virtual events will honor graduating student-athletes.

John Bohnenkamp

Pushing Defenders And SUVs: Inside David Davidkov's Commitment To Iowa

Offensive lineman works to keep improving.

Adam Hensley

Ferentz: Wirfs Will 'Continue To Blossom'

Iowa coach raves about his former offensive tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Wirfs, Bucs Open At New Orleans

NFL's 2020 schedule will feature matchups of former Iowa teammates.

John Bohnenkamp

Thursday's Clicks: Shay Named New ETSU Coach

Long-time assistant was a walk-on basketball player at Iowa.

John Bohnenkamp

Options? Ferentz Has Heard Them All, But Doesn't Have The Answers

Iowa coach says on the Dan Patrick Show that everything has been discussed when it comes time to start the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Adds Commitment From Nebraska WR

Johnson becomes 15th commitment to Hawkeyes' 2021 class.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac