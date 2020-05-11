Monday's Clicks: NCAA Changes The NET

The NET, the formula used by the NCAA men's and women's basketball selection committees to rank teams, will be figured differently next season.

The NCAA announced on Monday that the NET will become a two-component formula — the Team Value Index (TVI), a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, and adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted net efficiency rating is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home, away or neutral) for all games played.

The NET will no longer use winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin.

The NET has been in place for men's basketball the last two seasons. The women's tournament will be using the NET for the first time in the upcoming season.

Iowa was 34th in the NET last season heading into the Big Ten tournament before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawkeyes honored for academics

A total of 69 Iowa student-athletes were named to the Big Ten's winter academic all-conference team.

Wrestling led the Hawkeyes' list with 17 selections. Women's swimming and diving had 13 selections. Men's swimming and diving had 11, women's gymnastics had 10, women's basketball had eight, men's gymnastics had six, and men's basketball had four.

