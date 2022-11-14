Monika Czinano B1G Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Fifth-Year Monika Czinano won the first Big Ten Player of the Week award of the 2022-23 season. Czinano was named after helping the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes win three games last week. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Czinano led Iowa’s scoring attack in its overtime win over Drake on Sunday. The Watertown, Minnesota native scored 36 points and shot 66% from the field. She also recorded her seventh career double-double with 11 boards.

After three contests, Czinano is averaging 23.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and is shooting 69% from the field. Czinano ranks fourth in country in field goals made this season with 27. She also has the fifth most points in the NCAA with 69. This is Czinano’s second weekly award in career. She last won it on Feb. 1, 2021.

Fourth-ranked Iowa (3-0, 0-0) is set to travel to Kansas State (2-0, 0-0) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (CT). The game will broadcast on ESPN+ and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.