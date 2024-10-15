NBA Coach Raves About Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Keegan Murray is already one of the greatest basketball players to ever play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Not that that's saying much, because Iowa doesn't exactly have a rich history on the hardwood, but Murray could be on his way to becoming a legitimate NBA star.
The Sacramento Kings forward has been looking very impressive in preseason, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.
Kings head coach Mike Brown made note of Murray's efforts on that side of the ball in the team's recent matchup with the Golden State Warriors and seems pumped to utilize Murray's versatility this season.
“We put him on a lot of different bodies,” Brown said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He had to guard Draymond [Green]. He had to guard Steph [Curry]. He guarded Kyle Anderson. He chased Buddy Hield around. We moved him around a little bit. So he was fantastic, especially in his shift position."
More defensive responsibility is being placed upon Murray's shoulders this year, but the 6-foot-8 youngster appears ready for the task.
“So, he was great on the ball and off the ball defensively," added Brown. "That's what I like. No matter who he guarded -- he guarded [Jonathan] Kuminga, too. So, no matter who he guarded, I thought he was a physical presence, and he did it without fouling [he committed just three fouls]."
Murray averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes per game last season, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor, 35.8 percent from three-point range and 83.1 percent from the free-throw line.
The 24-year-old spent two years at Iowa before being selected by the Kings with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
He logged 23.5 points per game during his final season with the Hawkeyes.