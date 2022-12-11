No. 16/13 Iowa Women Best Gophers

POSTGAME NOTES

No. 16/13 Iowa defeated Minnesota, 87-64, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night.

Head Coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten’s all-time leader for regular season conference wins. (234)

It was Iowa’s first 2-0 start in Big Ten action since 2017-18.

Iowa extended its winning streak over the Gophers to eight.

Iowa has won nine out of the last 11 matchups.

All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 30th career double-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Clark scored 30+ points for the third time this season and 25th time in her career.

Clark has netted a 3-point basket in 30 straight games. She has hit at least one 3-pointer in 71 career games.

Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 300 points, 70 rebounds, 70 assists, and 15 steals this year.

McKenna Warnock became the 41st Hawkeye to eclipse 1,000 career points.

Warnock recorded her 12th career double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Warnock’s 10 boards and four assists sets her new season-highs.

Monika Czinano had 22 points, five boards, and two assists. It’s the third time this season she has registered 20 or more points.

Warnock also surpassed 600 career rebounds.

Sydney Affolter had a career-high three steals.

It was Iowa’s seventh win by double figures this season.

Iowa led from tip-off to the fourth quarter buzzer.

Iowa has welcomed more than 8,200 fans into Carver-Hawkeye Arena in four straight contests.

Warnock is now tied for 12th all-time in career 3-pointers (143) with teammate Gabbie Marshall.

UP NEXTThe nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to host Northern Iowa on Dec. 18. Tip-off in Iowa City is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will broadcast on BTN+ (subscription required) and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.