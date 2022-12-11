No. 16/13 Iowa Women Best Gophers
Hawkeye Coach Lisa Bluder Becomes B1G's All-Time Wins Leader
POSTGAME NOTES
- No. 16/13 Iowa defeated Minnesota, 87-64, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night.
- Head Coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten’s all-time leader for regular season conference wins. (234)
- It was Iowa’s first 2-0 start in Big Ten action since 2017-18.
- Iowa extended its winning streak over the Gophers to eight.
- Iowa has won nine out of the last 11 matchups.
- All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 30th career double-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.
- Clark scored 30+ points for the third time this season and 25th time in her career.
- Clark has netted a 3-point basket in 30 straight games. She has hit at least one 3-pointer in 71 career games.
- Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 300 points, 70 rebounds, 70 assists, and 15 steals this year.
- McKenna Warnock became the 41st Hawkeye to eclipse 1,000 career points.
- Warnock recorded her 12th career double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
- Warnock’s 10 boards and four assists sets her new season-highs.
- Monika Czinano had 22 points, five boards, and two assists. It’s the third time this season she has registered 20 or more points.
- Warnock also surpassed 600 career rebounds.
- Sydney Affolter had a career-high three steals.
- It was Iowa’s seventh win by double figures this season.
- Iowa led from tip-off to the fourth quarter buzzer.
- Iowa has welcomed more than 8,200 fans into Carver-Hawkeye Arena in four straight contests.
- Warnock is now tied for 12th all-time in career 3-pointers (143) with teammate Gabbie Marshall.
UP NEXTThe nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to host Northern Iowa on Dec. 18. Tip-off in Iowa City is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will broadcast on BTN+ (subscription required) and on the Hawkeye Radio Network.
