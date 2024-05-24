Payton Sandfort Still Navigating NBA Draft Process
Payton Sandfort has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the NBA Draft or come back for his senior season at Iowa.
Sandfort is nowhere close to making a decision.
“I am looking to make sure that I belong in the league,” Sandfort said Thursday while attending a workout with the Golden State Warriors.”I think I have done that to some extent in the workouts. Some of the workouts have gone really well. I am just trying to find the right fit. I am still nowhere near a decision, but I will get to go home soon and talk it over with my family. I am no closer to a decision than I was when I left Iowa City.”
In ESPN.com’s latest mock draft, Sandfort is projected going to the Washington Wizards in the second round with the 51st overall pick. Sports Illustrated projects Sandfort going to the Orlando Magic with the 47th overall pick.
Sandfort led the Hawkeyes in scoring last season at 16.6 points per game and ranked second with 224 rebounds. He also led Iowa with 94 3-pointers.
Sandfort, though, was just 2-of-9 from the field in two games at the NBA Draft Combine last week. He was 0-of-7 in 3-pointers.
“I didn’t think it went as good as it could have for me, but I had a great experience and really enjoyed being there,” Sandfort said. “I didn’t play my best basketball, but that’s the way it goes.”
Sandfort said he worked out for the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics before the Combine. Since then he’s had an interview with the Los Angeles Lakers, worked out with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Warriors, and plans on visiting the Utah Jazz early next week.
“Everyone has loved the shooting,” Sandfort said. “I didn’t shoot it the best at the NBA Combine, but they don’t seem to care. A lot of teams are looking to see other things I do well. I did rebound it well last year, but they want to see how that translates and how physical I am and if I can hold my own defensively.”
Asked about his emotions since the Combine, Sandfort said, “It can be a little stressful. This is a special opportunity and I am trying to just enjoy this process as much as possible. Everyone has been telling me to just keep going to these workouts and then when it comes time for the decision we will come together and make the decision for my future.”
“It’s not easy at all and there are some nerves. The Combine didn’t go the best for me, but from what I have heard the organizations don’t really look at that all that much. The workouts have gone really well and there have been a lot of positive feedback.”
Sandfort was a third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, and a return to the Hawkeyes would be a big boost for their roster for next season.
Sandfort said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been supportive during the process.
“Obviously he wants me back, I think,” Sandfort joked.